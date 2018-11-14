Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Plan to Have a Baby Via Surrogate: Report

We have some B-A-N-A-N-A-S news for you: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly planning to have a baby!

The singer, 49, and her country crooner beau, 42, made their relationship public in late 2015 and, according to Us Weekly, recently decided to take a major step forward by expanding their family.

Stefani and Shelton are reportedly turning to surrogacy in order to have a child.

“They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby. It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited,” a source told the outlet. InStyle has reached out to Stefani's manager for comment.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

The former No Doubt singer is already a mother of three to sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4, from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

A new arrival would be the first child for Shelton — who announced his divorce from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert in July 2015 following four years of marriage.

Congratulations, you two! We have a feeling any Stefani-Shelton baby would hit the top 40 in no time.