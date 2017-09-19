Gwen Stefani Teases a "Big Announcement" in a Dress That Looks Like Her Wedding Gown

Gwen Stefani's got big news coming, and we are so ready for it.

The singer took to her social media accounts on Monday to give fans a heads-up that something's coming this Thursday, and it looks pretty festive. In the promo (below), Stefani stood in a holiday-themed room, complete with a decorated silver Christmas tree, presents, and an old school TV in the background.

Big announcement coming Thursday! #CantWait ✨😘✨ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

As she twirled around in a ballgown to blow the camera a kiss, we couldn't help but pay closer attention to the dress's detail. The Voice judge wore a white dress that slowly turned ombré into a darker pink. It's remarkably similar to yet another white-into-ombré-pink dress Stefani is famous for—her wedding dress from when she tied the knot with ex Gavin Rossdale in 2002.

James Whatling/UK Press via Getty

Stefani is now dating Blake Shelton, and the adorable star couple is frequently the target of engagement rumors. Is it possible that Stefani's announcement is more about wedding bells than sleigh bells?

Guess we'll have to wait until Thursday to find out for sure.