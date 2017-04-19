Gwen Stefani's New Bangs Are Hella Good

These bangs are bananas, b-a-n-a-n-a-s. Fact: part of the reason why we tune in to The Voice is to see Gwen Stefani's ever-changing beauty looks, and the hairstyle she debuted last night certainly didn't disappoint. Resulting in what her hairstylist Danilo Dixon referred to as "sexy ingenue hair," her bangs were trimmed blunt, hitting just below the brow.

Stefani has quite the track record when it comes to risky hairstyles, and we're convinced there isn't a look that she can't pull off, but it's been a hot minute since she's had bangs. The star last wore a side-swept version back in 2009, but before that, we're pretty sure her baby bangs made an appearance back in 1996, around the time of No Doubt's "Just a Girl" era.

