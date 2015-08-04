Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale to Divorce

Sad news today in Hollywood: Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are calling it quits. After almost 13 of marriage and three children together, the couple has announced their plans to separate. "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment," the duo told People in a statement. "To that end, we respectfully request privacy from the media during this time." The couple are parents to sons Kingston, 9, Zuma, 6, and Apollo, 1 and were set to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary next month.

While we're all mourning the loss of this adorable couple (which comes just a few weeks after the sad news that another fave couple Jen Garner and Ben Affleck made the decision to go their separate ways), we're taking a look back at their 2002 fairytale nuptials, where Stefani wore a one-of-a-kind custom-made pink-and-white silk faille Christian Dior gown as she walked down the aisle.

