Gwen Stefani Addresses Her Colbert Report Emmys Name Flub

During this year's Emmys ceremony, pop-rock star Gwen Stefani had her very own "Adele Dazeem" moment when she mispronounced the award-winning show The Colbert Report as "The Colbore Report." While Stephen Colbert and even her fellow The Voice coach Adam Levine have since addressed the blunder, the singer hasn't said much on the matter. That was until Wednesday when she stopped by Late Night. When Stefani told Emmy host Seth Meyers that he did a great job with his emcee stint, she quickly added, "I don't think you messed up any names," clearly referring to her own now-infamous live television flub.

Meyers assured her "I mess up names all the time," and Stefani—who was looking as fierce and fashion-forward as ever in a shimmering silver snakeskin suit paired with post-Labor Day white pumps—responded, "Me too!" Another possible reason for her Emmy Awards mishap? Well, she just had too much fun at the MTV Video Music Awards the night before. Stefani called that awards ceremony, particularly the red carpet, was "electric" and was the "opposite of the Emmys."

Watch the full discussion here, in which the new mom also discusses the evolution of the music industry since her No Doubt days:

Check out both of Gwen Stefani's dynamic looks from the Emmys and the VMAs!