Gwen Stefani’s Coffee Run Getup Leaves No Doubt That She's All About the ‘90s

In lieu of the ultra fanciful dresses she often wears as a judge on The Voice, Gwen Stefani hit the streets of L.A. Thursday dressed in an outfit that’s a serious throwback to her days as the lead singer of No Doubt. The 46-year-old mother of three, who seriously looks as youthful as any 20-something, didn’t forget to rock her signature red lip as she reportedly picked up coffee for herself and beau Blake Shelton. However, it’s not her beauty look that got us talking.

For the casual outing, Stefani, as many stars keep doing, wore a wraparound choker and paired it with a baggy, sleeveless gray tank and colorful jewels that matched her pastel pink nails. Her loose-fitting, low-rise jeans were reflective of ‘90s style—look at how she cuffed them—in addition to her bright orange kicks. Her “Big Smile” belt looks like an accessory that was also swept right off of any floor her beloved band once performed on.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?