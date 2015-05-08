You're About to Meet a Lot of New Babies Named Charlotte

This shouldn't come as a major shocker, but you're probably going to meet a lot more of babies named Charlotte in the next few years.

The Social Security Administration released its Most Popular Baby Names of 2014 list today and Charlotte was the one new name for girls to crack the top 10. With the arrival of Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge in May, it seems primed for large jump in rankings. She is Kate Middleton's daughter after all! (Charlotte actually nabbed the No. 10 spot by pushing out the old classic Elizabeth.)

Emma took back the No.1 spot from Sophia (after losing out to it in 2013) and was followed by Olivia, Sophia, Isabella, and Ava. As for the boys, Noah took the top spot for the second year in a row. Next came Liam, Mason, Jacob, and William.

The Social Security Administration website provides lists of the top 1000 baby names for every year since 1880. The most popular names that year for babies were John and Mary. (Oh, how the times have changed!) See the full lists below.

Girls

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Sophia

4. Isabella

5. Ava

6. Mia

7. Emily

8. Abigail

9. Madison

10. Charlotte

Boys

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. Mason

4. Jacob

5. William

6. Ethan

7. Michael

8. Alexander

9. James

10. Daniel

