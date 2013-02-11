Guess What? Katy Perry Changed Out of Her Green Grammys Dress After the Show

Now you see her, now you don't! Despite having one of the most revealing outfits at the Grammy Awards, Katy Perry decided the moment she would tone down her look would be after the cameras stopped rolling. The singer changed out of her Gucci dress post-show and slipped into another mint green design with a jeweled neckline, only with a shorter cocktail-length cut and all-covered-up top. So, which look do you prefer on Katy?

Plus, see more photos from Grammy parties!

MORE:• 9 Best Manicures at the Grammys• The Sexiest Gowns at the Grammys• Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams