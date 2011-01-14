Guess Olivia Wilde's Golden Globes Dress!

We caught up with Olivia Wilde last night at the Bulgari Save the Children benefit in Beverly Hills, where the star of House and Tron—and one of this year's Golden Globes presenters—hinted at what she'll be wearing to Sunday's big event. "I love this designer; I love them because they are always dramatic, but at the same time elegant," the actress said of her dress pick. "It’s an American designer and someone who I really admire. It’s outrageous in the way that I think more European designers usually are. I like to pop out at the Globes. I don’t like to blend in, I want to have fun!" Wilde previously wore Gucci and Reem Acra to the Globes, but this year our bets are on Zac Posen, Monique Lhuillier, Carolina Herrera or Marchesa. What do you think? Leave your predictions in the comments!

MORE:• Experts Predict Golden Globes Accessories• Meet the Golden Globes 2011 Newcomers

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf