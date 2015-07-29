Guess Launches Jeans That Are Like Push-Up Bras for Your Legs

Yes, you heard that right. Guess is giving the girls a lift, but not in the usual areas. The brand has launched a new denim line featuring "#SmartGUESS Technology," in which jeans are cut from an innovatively soft, "weightless," and comfortable material that is not only molded to fit and flatter your figure, but also lift and lengthen—all without losing its shape. Basically, they're like push-up bras for your legs, but without the padding.

And it's not just the lift that Guess has figured out, it's contouring, too. In conjunction with the "Push-Ups," the brand has integrated shapewear into its jeans, coining them "Shape-Ups." They have all the advantages of shapewear (to slim and smooth from the waist down) without looking it. It's the best of both worlds.

The new denim offerings are available now, priced between $98 and $138, at guess.com.

Shop the pieces (from left to right, top to bottom): Push-Up nautical jeggings, $128; guess.com. Shape-Up jeggings, $128; guess.com. Push-Up coated jeggings, $128; guess.com. Pencil skinny jeans, $128; guess.com.

