Gucci's 2012 resort collection was full of summery trends, from acid brights to mixed prints and nautical separates. For evening, the label offered up floor-sweeping gowns, knife-pleat skirts, and slinky blouses in glittering gold lamé. Click “See the Photos” to browse Gucci’s resort 2012 lineup now.

