Gucci Places Invites You to Visit Locales that Inspire the Brand

You could say Gucci is going places.

The Florence-based luxury label is expanding its empire with a shimmering new global initiative—one that invites us to explore the various locations that have inspired the house’s creative director, Alessandro Michele. The project's name, you ask? Aptly, it’s dubbed Gucci Places.

Gucci fans can "check in" to these sites via a mobile app in order to unlock exclusive content and earn badges unique to each Gucci place. Each spot will have its own dedicated badge, incorporating elements from the locale's aesthetic (e.g. a coat of arms or a design detail from a building). What’s more: Gucci produced a range of items exclusively designed to be a part of this project.

The first Gucci Place to be unveiled is Chatsworth in Derbyshire, England, where the Italian brand is currently hosting an extensive exhibition of clothing and memorabilia entitled House Style. Not to mention, Chatsworth was also the site of the Gucci cruise 2017 advertising campaign. A limited edition range of Gucci products featuring Chatsworth badges will be available at the Chatsworth store and at Gucci’s Sloane Street location in London starting mid-July.

Stay tuned via the Gucci app (available via Android and iOS) to see the unveiling of more Gucci Places from around the world.