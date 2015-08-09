Gucci Now Has Its Own Restaurant  

If slinging a Gucci leather tote over your shoulder or wearing Gucci cat-eye sunglasses while wrapped in your Gucci printed silk-twill scarf doesn’t do enough to show off your commitment to a luxury lifestyle, now you can put your money where your mouth is—by eating at a Gucci restaurant.

Following in the footsteps of brands like Armani and Ralph Lauren, ubiquitous luxury brand Gucci has opened its own restaurant called 1921 Gucci Café. The bistro, which was apparently two years in the making, is located in the company’s Shanghai boutique. It’s being described as the brand’s first full-service restaurant, being that a Gucci-themed café already exists in Florence. (What? You haven’t been there?)

According to The Daily Meal, the primarily Italian menu is surprisingly inexpensive. Patrons can grab a two-course prix fix lunch for just $24 or a prix fix dinner for around $50. With prices like that, you’d think you were dining at the Gucci Outlet restaurant!

