Gucci Goes Safari For Charity

Splash News; Courtesy of Gucci
InStyle Staff
Dec 02, 2009 @ 11:05 am

Animal lovers, take note! This holiday season, Gucci has teamed up with UNICEF on a limited-edition collection of animal cartoon bags, coin purses and key chains. Inspired by Michael Roberts's illustrated book, Snowman in Africa, the accessories line features monkeys, elephants, snakes and the book's titular snowman. A quarter of the purchase price ($195-$695) benefits children with HIV/AIDS, and Elle Macpherson is already doing her part to support the cause! The supermodel was spotted carrying the collection's elephant print bag. The line is being sold until December 31st, so snag one for that fun-loving girl on your holiday shopping list and pat yourself on the back for your charitable contribution.

Enid Portuguez

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!