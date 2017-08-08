Gucci Just Filed a Lawsuit Against Forever 21 Alleging Design Knock Offs

Gucci and Forever 21 might soon head to court together.

Gucci filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Forever 21 for allegedly knocking off Gucci's trademark stripes. The filing also included a motion to dismiss a complaint against Gucci that Forever 21 made in June about the fashion house threatening trademark litigation.

"Gucci America brings these counterclaims because Forever 21 has challenged its most valuable and widely known marks," according to a copy of the filing seen and reported by Business of Fashion. "And further because Forever 21’s legal assault, like its business model, is built on undermining the very notion of trademark protection, which is of critical importance to Gucci America’s brand."

In order to successfully prove that Forever 21 is violating its trademark, Gucci would need to show that it's likely that a customer shopping at Forever 21 would confuse its items with Gucci's.

"Gucci has today taken steps to finally put an end to U.S. mass retailer Forever 21's blatant exploitation of Gucci's famous and iconic blue-red-blue and green-red-green stripe webbing trademarks," reads a statement from Gucci to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Gucci considers the defense and enforcement of its celebrated trademarks of paramount importance in protecting its customers from those who wish to knowingly profit from deception and confusion."

Forever 21 has yet to release any formal statements about the proceedings.