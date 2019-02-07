Gucci Apologizes After $890 Sweater Is Likened to Blackface

On Wednesday evening, Italian luxury brand Gucci apologized following backlash brought on by one of its latest products.

The garment in question is a long-sleeved, black, wool balaclava turtleneck from the house's Fall/Winter 2018 collection (note: this is the same show that featured models carrying replicas of their own heads) that stretches to mid-nose, a pop of red outlining the cutout for the wearer’s lips.



Balaclava knit top by Gucci. Happy Black History Month y’all. pic.twitter.com/HA7sz7xtOQ — Rashida (@fuckrashida) February 6, 2019

Immediately upon release, social media users began to criticize the piece, labeling it as racist and likening it to blackface.



So @gucci puts out a sweater that looks like blackface......

On Black History Month....

And then issues an apology because they didn't know that blackface images are racist.



🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/G3HjPTIuuQ — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) February 7, 2019

I am a @Gucci fan, and I was going to buy a jacquard cardigan because it’s a forever piece, but until they and other luxury brands hire some people of color to consider the imagery of items like the “blackface” balaclava sweater (Randy Jackson voice) its a no for me dawg! https://t.co/Ln9vHbhBVN — KLD (@karyndeshields) February 7, 2019

It’s 2019, when are we going to stop using stereotypes etc as marketing tactics?



As a Marketer/advertisier, there is a team responsible for checking stuff like this. But the problem is: if no one sees a problem with it on the team. @gucci you’re dead wrong. https://t.co/6V9w8X6KPB — 和 明呀 (@miamohill) February 6, 2019

Gucci Blackface. Yes, it's real. Racism has its high fashion aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/HjaAhzQ3d4 — Ana Dopico (@ADopicodelValle) February 7, 2019

Gucci has since taken the $890 sweater off the market, issuing an apology on all platforms. “Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper. We can confirm that the item has been immediately removed from our online store and all physical stores,” the statement began.

“We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make. We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organization and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond.”

For luxury fashion houses, this is hardly the first time this issue has arisen.

In fact, just months ago Prada was subject to similar backlash upon the release of its "Pradamalia" collection, which featured characters many considered to be a promotion of racist imagery.