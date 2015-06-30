We Now Know the Guardians of the Galaxy Sequel Title, Thanks to a Major Slip

We can all thank Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, for accidentally revealing the title of the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel. Director James Gunn confirmed on Twitter that the new name is indeed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. [Time]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Brace yourself for a leap second! That's right, we get exactly one extra second today—find out how it might affect you. [NBC News]

2. Watch longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek have fun as he raps the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song on the game show. [Billboard]

3. Today marks Social Media Day. Some may argue that it's ruining our lives, others say it's one of the greatest inventions—either way no one can deny its impact. [Mashable]

4. In less than 24 hours there are more than 2 million views for this video of a NYPD officer getting down at the N.Y.C. Pride parade. [YouTube]

5. The first trailer for the I Am Chris Farley documentary has arrived; it comes nearly 20 years since the untimely death of the Saturday Night Live star. [Buzzfeed]