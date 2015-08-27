Grumpy Cat to Receive Her Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure, Isn’t Enthused

The Internet’s favorite unhappy feline is about to take a trip around the world. But it’s not Grumpy Cat herself who will embark on the tour. The Instagram and YouTube star is officially getting the Madame Tussauds wax figure treatment and is the first member of its species to receive the statuesque nod. And since the pet is famously known for her pouty face and endlessly dissatisfied stare, expect the figure to do just that.

“This is truly an honor,” Grumpy Cat "said" in a statement. “I hate it.” Despite her lack of appreciation for what most stars consider a compliment, her animatronic figure—five movements will be programmed with the display—will debut at the San Francisco museum, followed by a romp through Madame Tussauds locations in New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Washington, D.C., later this year.

The cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, also took to Instagram to share the above image along with the news. “#BREAKING: Grumpy Cat Not-Happy To Be Madame Tussauds First Cat Wax Figure,” read the photo’s caption. Sure, the furry friend may seem unaffected, but there’s no denying how cute the pet is. Watch the below video for a glimpse into the star’s photo shoot for the museum.

