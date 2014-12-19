Groove to InStyle’s Party Playlist This Holiday Season

Don't stress about throwing together an impressive soundtrack to your upcoming shindig. This InStyle party playlist, created by the music masterminds at Pandora, includes an array of tunes from pop favorites like Lady Gaga and Haim to recently arrived talents who are making a big splash (like Banks and Kiesza). Just visit pandora.com/instyleparty to start streaming. The best part? This evergreen playlist doesn't include any Christmas jams, so you can use it for any upcoming bash. New Year's Eve party playlist? Check!

And if you are looking for some festive tunes to generate plenty of party cheer, set the mood with the season's best new music offerings:

1. "Let It Go" powerhouse Idina Menzel croons her favorites on Holiday Wishes ($11; amazon.com):

2. Writer-director (and passionate musician) Seth MacFarlane sings standards with notables including Sara Bareilles and Norah Jones on Holiday for Swing ($11; amazon.com):

3. Country sensation Darius Rucker's Home for the Holidays ($11; amazon.com) features classics and original songs, plus a duet with Sheryl Crow:

