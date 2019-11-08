Grey's Anatomy Fans Are Freaking Out Over Ellen Pompeo's Thirsty Tweet

It might not be a full-blown Grey's Anatomy reunion, but still, Ellen Pompeo's thirsty tweet to former co-star Eric Dane has fans in a tizzy.

On Thursday, Pompeo retweeted Dane's photo of himself sipping a coffee and smoldering at the camera, writing, "What’s up playa?????"

The interaction between two original Grey's cast members suitably had fans freaking out and calling for a reunion between Meredith Grey and McSteamy.

og grey’s cast interactions have me like pic.twitter.com/gRboyzGJfx — Carrie McKenna (@carriemmckenna) November 7, 2019

But Pompeo didn't stop there — when Dane didn't respond right away, she tweeted again (and again, and again) to get him to come back from "underground."

Dane, who was on the show from 2006 to 2012, played Dr. Mark Sloan, a.k.a. McSteamy, who — spoiler alert — perished in a tragic plane crash.

Still, it looks like he's lived on forever in the hearts of Grey's fans.