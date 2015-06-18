E.L. James's Grey Drops Today—Here's Why You Should Pick It Up

Ever since E.L. James revealed two weeks ago that she was releasing Grey ($10; amazon.com), a follow-up to her hit Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, we've been counting down the days until the book's debut. And now, the retelling of the steamy story from the perspective of Mr. Christian Grey himself has finally hit shelves.

If you're a fan of the first three books, you won't find Grey's racy content too surprising—but that doesn't mean it isn't worth picking up. The novel features every sex scene from the original, focusing in on Christian and Anastasia's encounters in the Red Room of Pain. But Grey takes a different spin on the unsettling love story, and attempts to explain the dark and mysterious Christian's controlling tendencies while confirming that he's everything he warned Ana he was in the original book.

