Gretchen Rossi's Handbag Line: Almost Sold Out!

On last night’s season premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, cast member Gretchen Rossi debuted her Gretchen Christine Collection handbag line. The leather purses, including the clutch shown here, are priced between $129 and $279, and each contains hidden pockets perfectly sized to carry Rossi’s Gretchen Christine Beaute products, a line she launched last February. During the episode, Rossi said she hopes her accessories will be as successful as singer-turned-fashion-mogul Jessica Simpson—and it looks like she’s on her way! The Gretchen Christine Collection is currently sold exclusively on her website, and as of right now almost all of the styles have sold out. (One of the handbags sold out as we wrote this!) But if you want to snag one, there's still some styles left. Click through to see Rossi's handbags that are currently available.