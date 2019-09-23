Greta Thunberg Just Dragged All Adults and Twitter Loves Her for It

Yes, children are the future, but Swedish 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg is sick of shouldering the burden for the over-18 set.

During the UN’s Climate Action summit in N.Y.C. on Monday, Thunberg delivered an emotional speech chastising older generations for ignoring the climate crisis.

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here,” Thunberg began. “I should be in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

Adding to the gravity of her impassioned speech, it was recently announced that Thunberg and 15 other young people had filed a lawsuit against five of the world's biggest carbon polluters (in Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey, respectively), maintaining that the countries in question are violating children's rights.