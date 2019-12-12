Greta Thunberg Trolled Donald Trump After He Mocked Her On Twitter Again

You know what they say: Never mess with a Gen Z-er on their chosen platform, the internet.

Donald Trump seems to be ignoring this adage, because it's the second time this year that he's tried to go after climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter — and the second time she expertly trolled him for doing so.

On Thursday morning, amid preparations for the impeachment hearing, the president mocked the 16-year-old Thunberg on Twitter after she was named Time's Person of the Year, writing, "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Shortly afterwards, Thunberg updated her Twitter bio to read, "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

Greta Thunberg is handling being bullied by the President of the United States much better than I would be. I’m genuinely proud of her. pic.twitter.com/Pon7yFG4u7 — Nick Laparra (@NickLaparra) December 12, 2019

In September, Trump mocked Thunberg after her viral speech at the UN, writing, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

Thunberg then changed her Twitter bio to read, "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

After the president tweeted about Thunberg on Thursday, #BeBest began trending on the platform as people pointed out the hypocrisy of Melania Trump spearheading an anti-bullying campaign and decrying the mention of her son, Barron, during an impeachment hearing — all while her husband bullies a 16-year-old online.

Nobody is allowed to mention Barron Trump’s name, but the President can attack a 16 year old with Aspergers? 🤔 #ThursdayThoughts #BeBest pic.twitter.com/39KCg3nBDN — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) December 12, 2019

Your husband is attacking a 16 year old who is a hero around the world on twitter and refusing to allow migrant children a flu shot. You live in a hypocrisy everyday. You are an empty barrel and it's very sad. When will we wake up from this nightmare? #BeBest https://t.co/6A0Gat48TS — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) December 12, 2019

Trump was previously named Time's Person of the Year in 2016. Previously, he had a fake Time magazine cover of himself dated in 2009 hanging from the walls of several of his golf clubs.