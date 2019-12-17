Greta Thunberg Is Getting the Documentary Treatment

Greta Thunberg won't stop making headlines anytime soon. According to Deadline, the climate activist is getting her very own Hulu documentary. Set to air in 2020, Greta (which is the working title for the project) will trace Thunberg's movement all the way back to August of 2018, when she started her mission.

Thunberg's simple question catapulted her from her small Swedish town to global events. "If you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school?" she asked. In no time at all, her weekly strikes became a global movement and she was speaking at the United Nations and the COP25 Climate Change conference. All the while, she was drawing ire from certain world leaders.

Image zoom

Deadline adds that the Hulu documentary has been in the works for months and that the streaming service has been working with Thunberg for quite some time. Michelle Obama, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Woody Harrelson have all voiced their support of the activist, though it's not clear whether or not they'll make an appearance in the documentary.

Thunberg recently earned recognition from the Royal Scottish Geographical Society and a nomination for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. She was named one of Time's People of the Year, becoming the youngest-ever person to receive the honor. There's no exact release date, but Greta does join Hulu's other high-profile documentaries, including 2019's Ask Dr. Ruth and next year's Hillary, which will make its debut at the Sundance Film Festival.