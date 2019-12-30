Greta Thunberg Said She Wouldn't "Waste" Her Time Talking to Donald Trump About Climate Change
Her comments come just a few weeks after the president mocked her on Twitter.
After ongoing Twitter exchanges between climate activist Greta Thunberg, and President Donald Trump, the 16-year-old said she wouldn't "waste" her time speaking him about climate change.
In an interview with Sir David Attenborough for BBC Radio 4's Today program, Thunberg was asked what she would have said if she had spoken to Trump at the climate summit, to which she replied, "Honestly, I don't think I would have said anything because obviously he's not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me?"
"So I probably wouldn't have said anything, I wouldn't have wasted my time," she added.
Earlier this year, a video of Thunberg staring down Trump went viral, and since then, he has publicly mocked her online twice.
In September, Trump seemingly mocked Thunberg after her viral speech at the UN, writing, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"
Thunberg then changed her Twitter bio to read, "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."
Earlier this month, he responded to Time magazine honoring Thunberg as Person of the Year, tweeting, "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"
Again, she jabbed back by changing her Twitter bio to: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."
Addressing the attacks against her online, Thunberg said,"Those attacks are just funny because they obviously don't mean anything. I guess of course it means something — they are terrified of young people bringing change which they don't want — but that is just proof that we are actually doing something and that they see us as some kind of threat."
In 2019, Thunberg became one of the most recognizable names in youth climate activism around the world. Attenborough recognized this throughout the interview and thanked her for how she has "woken up the world."