Greta Gerwig Reveals Which Celebrities Inspired Her New Short 'Do

The pastel floral Band of Outsiders dress that Greta Gerwig sported last night certainly was appropriate for a mid-summer California cocktail party—but it was the arrival of her newly chopped, above-the-shoulder ‘do that really has us talking. Sure, the actress may have rocked a medium-length hairstyle for the past year, but a smartly tamed mane has always resonated with Gerwig. “I feel like I’ve always been a short-haired person. I just happened to have long hair for the past few years. I just completed a movie and I realized I didn’t have to have it long for anything. And it’s so hot out right now,” she told InStyle while celebrating the Women in Film fête inside Barneys New York.

So what about the less-is-more philosophy strikes Gerwig’s attention? “I like the way girls with short hair look. I’ve always had a thing for ladies with a short cut. Plus, I like Kristen Stewart’s cut. It’s so cool.” The daring actress also cited the sexy look Michelle Williams sported in Louis Vuitton’s spring 2015 campaign as a source of inspiration. “Then Kristen Wiig did this cool haircut where she cut [it] really short on one side. Anyway, there were a lot of pictures I looked at,” Gerwig added. It seems like the star’s research paid off stylishly.

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch

