Greta Gerwig Turned to Cardi B to Get Through Her Pregnancy

Greta Gerwig kept her pregnancy under wraps for much of Little Women's production, but in the latest issue of Vogue, she didn't hold anything back. She told the magazine that she turned to Cardi B's Instagram videos for some relatable content and just to get away from the stresses of day-to-day life.

The Lady Bird director also told the magazine that she was afraid of what her pregnancy would do for her professional life. It wasn't until she was far into the process that she saw that it was just about balance.

"I was always scared about being a mother," she said. "In terms of what it would mean for what I was able to do."

Image zoom Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

RELATED: Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig Share a Sweet Moment at 2018 Oscars Luncheon

Part of that balance was what she saw in Cardi B's videos. Gergwig said that she couldn't get enough of Cardi's candid videos, which featured everything from getting glammed up to feeling pretty down with morning sickness and other less-savory aspects of pregnancy.

"[Cardi B would] do videos about how her hair looked better, but then she was mad because she had terrible heartburn," Gerwig told Vogue. "Everything. I would eat it up. I've just been very moved by women who've claimed all of it."

RELATED: Cardi B Came for Jermaine Dupri Over His Comments About Female Rappers

Gerwig never meant to keep her pregnancy a secret, but it's what ended up happening.

"It's just that at the beginning, you don't tell anyone," Gerwig said in an interview with W. "And then at some point, I realized, 'Well, maybe I'll just make it to the end, and no one will know.' And then I did."

That secrecy is something that Cardi can relate to, too. The rapper told Rolling Stone that she hesitated to announce the news because she didn't know how it would affect her career, which was on a major upward trajectory.

"A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career," Cardi said.