Greer Grammer on Her Awkward Prom Dress: "It Was Basically Made for Cinderella"

Get your tissues ready: The fifth and final season of MTV's hit series Awkward premieres tonight, and it follows the senior class—and all their drama and tears—through those oh-so-magical high school milestones, including, of course, the prom. We caught up with Greer Grammer, who plays resident cheerleader Lissa, to get the scoop on her character's "poofy" prom look.

"Lissa gets to be in charge of running the prom committee," Grammer tells InStyle. "So she throws her version of the most perfect prom ever, which, as you can imagine, involves lots of rainbows, sparkles, and a giant pink castle." Aside from cotton candy clouds, Lissa also takes her gown to extreme lengths: "It was basically a dress made for Cinderella," she adds. "Blue, corseted, and puffy, and I wore it with white gloves, my hair in a bun, and a tiara."

RELATED: Greer Grammer Is Miss Golden Globe 2015

As for her own senior prom experience? "I never actually went to my own!" she says. "I went to my junior prom, and I went to a friend's senior prom in Tennessee. But I wasn't the girl who went out and bought a new dress, I wore one that I already had by Betsey Johnson." Sounds like a look we can get on board with!

PHOTOS: See All the Looks from the 2015 Video Music Awards Red Carpet