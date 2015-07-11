How You Can Use Green Juice to Make Delicious Gazpacho

It's no big secret that green juice has been wholly embraced as a healthy meal substitute, but for those of us who crave something more hearty and—dare we say it?—more fulfilling, here's the recipe for you. "Green juice is a great source of nutrients and can be used in everything from gazpacho to salad dressing," says Cynthia Sass, registered dietician and author of Slim Down Now: Shed Pounds and Inches with Real Food, Real Fast ($20; amazon.com). Below, one of her doctor-approved recipes courtesy of Jeanine Donofrio of the beloved health food blog Love & Lemons. You'll get all the green juice benefits plus a little something more.
Cucumble Apple Green Gazpacho
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients:
1 large English cucumber
1 small green apple
1 cup green juice (try Evolution Fresh Sweet Greens and Ginger)
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 tbsp sherry vinegar
3 small yellow tomatoes
2 garlic cloves
1/4 cup blanched almonds or pine nuts
Generous amount of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger (optional)
Directions:
1. Blend all ingredients together.
2. Season liberally with salt and pepper and serve with a drizzle of olive oil.
