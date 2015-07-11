How You Can Use Green Juice to Make Delicious Gazpacho

It's no big secret that green juice has been wholly embraced as a healthy meal substitute, but for those of us who crave something more hearty and—dare we say it?—more fulfilling, here's the recipe for you. "Green juice is a great source of nutrients and can be used in everything from gazpacho to salad dressing," says Cynthia Sass, registered dietician and author of Slim Down Now: Shed Pounds and Inches with Real Food, Real Fast ($20; amazon.com). Below, one of her doctor-approved recipes courtesy of Jeanine Donofrio of the beloved health food blog Love & Lemons. You'll get all the green juice benefits plus a little something more.

Cucumble Apple Green Gazpacho

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 large English cucumber

1 small green apple

1 cup green juice (try Evolution Fresh Sweet Greens and Ginger)

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

3 small yellow tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

1/4 cup blanched almonds or pine nuts

Generous amount of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger (optional)

Directions:

1. Blend all ingredients together.

2. Season liberally with salt and pepper and serve with a drizzle of olive oil.

