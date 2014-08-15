Great Style Has No Size! Lane Bryant and Isabel Toledo Launch Their Fall Collection

Plus-size fashionistas, rejoice—The Lane Bryant and Isabel Toledo designer collaboration that launched this spring is expanding into the fall season! The first ever designer collaboration for the long-time plus size retailer has been so successful and has received such immense support from so much of the plus-size and fashion community that they've made it a prerogative to keep the successful line going.Isabel Toledo, a favorite of First Lady Michelle Obama's, explained, "Lane Bryant has such a unique customer base which is a diverse audience for which we look forward to crafting new and innovative fashions, accessories, and even some other categories."

And innovate, they have. For the fall collection, we're loving their autumnal hues and rich, sumptuous fabrics, like metallic lace and gorgeous tweeds. The collection is grown-up, dressy, and works for both the office and your holiday parties. The clothing is meant to enhance all your assets, not hide them, which shows in all of their elegant designs.

For more on the Lane Bryant and Isabel Toledo collection and to see how we'd style some of the pieces, flip to our "Great Style Has No Size" page in our biggest ever September issue!