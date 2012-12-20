The Great Gatsby’s New Trailer Looks Awesome

After a delay in the release of Baz Luhrman's film adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel The Great Gatsby—which was originally supposed to come out this month and will now hit theaters May 10 of next year—there are a few more teasers out! The second trailer has just been released (watch it above), featuring stars Leonardo DiCaprio (as Jay Gatsby), Carey Mulligan (as Daisy Buchanan), Tobey Maguire (as Nick Carraway), and Isla Fisher (as Myrtle Wilson) in all their glittering, Luhrman-stylized glory. The director who brought us Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge appears to be sticking to his trademark visual style, relying upon slow-motion captures and lots of gold hues to tell the ostentatious tale of the upper echelons of New York society in the roaring 1920s. Maguire also took to his Twitter (for the first time since June!) to release six new posters for the film, each of which features an iconic line from the novel. Watch the trailer above and click through the gallery below to see all the posters!