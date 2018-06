Rihanna wore three different looks within four hours at tonight's Grammy Awards! First, she walked the red carpet in a custom red Azzedine Alaïa dress, then she performed "Stay" in a black curve-hugging column, and finally, she took part in the Bob Marley tribute wearing a sparkling two-piece white and gold number. So which of RiRi's three dresses do you like best? Vote below!

MORE:• Katy Perry's Gucci Gown on Sale• Grammy Parties 2013• The Statement Leg Returns!