Grammys Watch: Florence Welch’s High-Fashion Clothes

One of the most fashionable people in Park City, Utah this week for the Sundance Film Festival isn't an actress, but singer Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine. The 24-year-old Brit, whose group is nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards next month, is often spotted in couture clothes by Chanel and Givenchy as well as luxury labels like Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and Zuhair Murad. Over at Sundance, she performed at the Official Bing Bar after-party wearing Elie Saab (shown). Looks like we can count on Welch to inject the oft-crazy Grammys red carpet with some high fashion at the awards ceremony February 13th. Click through the gallery to see more of Florence Welch's high fashion clothes.