Grammys Nail Art: Jordin Sparks's Mariah Carey-Inspired Manicure

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Feb 10, 2013 @ 4:49 pm

Singer Jordin Sparks has music within her—down to her manicure! For yesterday's RocNation's annual pre-Grammy brunch at the Soho House in West Hollywood, the American Idol alum complemented her red Diane Von Furstenberg dress with a pretty purple manicure, a shade created by Mariah Carey. "I'm obsessed with it," Sparks told InStyle.com of her new paint, which is OPI's "Can't Let Go," a matte violet that's one of eight shades Mariah Carey's created for the nail brand. Shop the hue for $9; visit opi.com for salon locations. Want the dress, too? Find it for $325 at barneys.com.

Plus, see the most outrageous Grammy looks!

MORE:• Top Grammy Gowns of All Time• Unforgettable Performances• 2012 Grammys Red Carpet

— Kwala Mandel

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!