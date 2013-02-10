Grammys Nail Art: Jordin Sparks's Mariah Carey-Inspired Manicure

Singer Jordin Sparks has music within her—down to her manicure! For yesterday's RocNation's annual pre-Grammy brunch at the Soho House in West Hollywood, the American Idol alum complemented her red Diane Von Furstenberg dress with a pretty purple manicure, a shade created by Mariah Carey. "I'm obsessed with it," Sparks told InStyle.com of her new paint, which is OPI's "Can't Let Go," a matte violet that's one of eight shades Mariah Carey's created for the nail brand. Shop the hue for $9; visit opi.com for salon locations. Want the dress, too? Find it for $325 at barneys.com.

— Kwala Mandel