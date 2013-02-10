Grammys Nail Art: Garcelle Beauvais Embraces Emerald, the Color of the Year

Garcelle Beauvais is a fan of emerald, the color of the year! "I just love the color green," she told InStyle.com at yesterday's RocNation annual pre-Grammy brunch, held at the Soho House in West Hollywood. She embraced the hue for her manicure, topping off her Rachel Zoe tuxedo jacket and J Brand jeans look with OPI's Don't Mess. Shop the shade for $8 at drugstore.com or visit opi.com for salon locations.

— Kwala Mandel