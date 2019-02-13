See all the Celebs Who Partied with Their Kids at the Grammys

Beck, Robin Thicke, Ricky Martin and more musicians brought their kids with them to the Grammys Sunday night, with the "Up All Night" crooner, who won Best Alternative Album for Colors, even continuing the celebration with his daughter Tuesday Hansen after the show.

Beck and Tuesday hit the carpet in coordinated spotted looks - with the singer sporting a polka dot suit and Tuesday in a black printed dress tucked under a tan fur coat. Once the show wrapped and Beck collected his trophy, he kept the fun going, even though it was a school night. The pair hit Universal Music Group’s after-party and hung out with the musician’s friends at The Row in Los Angeles, where Niall Horan sipped cocktails with Maggie Rogers, Zedd chatted up Grey, and Hailee Steinfeld popped up in a feathery mini dress.

While Beck appeared to be one of the only stars who continued the Grammy night fun with his daughter, Thicke, Martin, Anderson Paak (Seriously, how cute was his pose with his son?), and more music stars had their kids by their sides on the carpet ahead of the night’s biggest bashes.

“Thicke Boys! Grammys here we come,” Thicke captioned a snap of himself and his 8-year-old son, Julian, heading to the Grammys in coordinating suits. Julian flashed a smile in a black suit paired with a white shirt and bow tie, while his dad rocked a white blazer over a black collared shirt and black pants. The little guy couldn’t stop smiling as they held hands while they walked down the carpet together.

And there were more father-daughter and father-son moments to be had on the carpet. File these snaps under perks of being a celebrity kid.

If there were a celeb kid-dad pose off, Anderson Paak and Soul Rasheed would’ve taken home the trophy. The duo struck several poses during their Grammys carpet stroll, but this pose on their tip toes took things to a whole new level.

Pete Wentz made the Grammys a family night, with Saint Lazslo Wentz, Marvel Jane Wentz, and his girlfriend Meagan Camper.

Nipsey Hussle had two ladies on his arm Grammy night. His girlfriend, actress Lauren London, and his adorable daughter Emani Asghedom, who looked like a princess in a tulle ivory dress.

“Cool cat for a dat at the Grammys!!!,” Ricky Martin captioned a snap of himself on the carpet with his son Matteo. Upping that cool factor? Matteo’s leather bomber jacket.

Dubbing the Grammys “Daddy daughters day” on Instagram, Patton Oswalt hit the carpet with his daughter Alice Rigney Oswalt, and snapped a photo of her lounging in their seats munching on mac 'n' cheese. Our dreams incarnate.

Before Shaggy thanked his daughter, Sydney Burrell, and wife in his acceptance speech for Best Reggae Album, he struck a pose with his daughter on the carpet.