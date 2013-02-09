Grammys: Jason Mraz Wears Hugo Boss to Honor "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen

When MusicCares honored their Person of the Year Bruce Springsteen at a pre-Grammys gala in Los Angeles last night, attendee Jason Mraz decided to pay homage to the legendary performer in his own way—his outfit! “The suit is by Hugo Boss—the Boss!” Mraz told InStyle.com on the red carpet. “You’ve got to wear Boss tonight. I’m a fan of Springsteen. I’m not an avid record collector of the Springsteen catalog, but I had a crush on Courteney Cox after she was in his music video.” He even added a Bruce-inspired red bandanna folded into a pocket square! Vegan shoes by Macbeth and a bow-tie he cinched himself completed the look. It’s the little things!

— Lindzi Scharf