Grammys: Getting Ready With Estelle!

What's it like to prep for the Grammys? Fun, fun, fun! That's why we asked Best R&B Performance nominee Estelle to give us the inside scoop on her getting-ready process. "I wanted to do something that reflected how I am feeling right now, and something different," she told InStyle.com. "I needed looks that were easy to wear, and shoes that I could walk in, as things got hectic. I always look for things that are easy and breezy for the day and defined for night." The singer chose three different outfits for three different moments: red carpet, after-party, and after-party performance. Get the full breakdown—straight from Estelle herself!—in the gallery.