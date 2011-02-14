Grammys Beauty: Bang It Out!

Feb 14, 2011 @ 11:20 am

Jennifer Hudson walked the Grammys red carpet with sleek, glossy strands, only to go on stage an hour later with a pair of faux bangs snapped in place. And Hudson wasn't the only one having a bangs moment—the look was one of the most popular beauty trends of the evening. Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's blunt bangs dusted her eyes, a pregnant Selma Blair had a wispier look, Faith Evans's thick bangs were razor sharp, and Florence + the Machine's Florence Welch maintained her signature ginger style—wavy with a touch of fringe.

