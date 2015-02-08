The Grammys Are Tonight! Here's 5 Reasons Why You Should Tune In

Image zoom Kevin Winter/WireImage

It's safe to say that the Grammys are the biggest night in music. From the red carpet to the performance to the actual trophies, this awards show highlights the best of the best in the industry. Needless to say we are more than a little excited for tonight's show, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Read on to find out why:

1. The FashionDid we mention the red carpet? While music may take center stage at the Grammys, the fashion is a close second, with all of our favorite names in music stepping it up big time for the awards show. And, unlike more formal awards shows like, say, the Oscars, the musicians really let loose. Who doesn't love a little fashion risk?

RELATED: The Wackiest Grammy Looks Ever

2. BeyoncéQueen Bey's "Drunk in Love" performance with her husband Jay Z was the hottest set from last year's awards show, and she's taking the stage again tonight. Need we say more?

3. Kanye West, Rihanna, and Paul McCartneyThe trio is set to perform their new single, "FourFiveSeconds," and if the music video was any indication, the performance is going to knock it out of the park—er, theater.

RELATED: The Best Instagrams From the 2014 Grammys

4. Taylor SwiftAlthough T. Swift won't be performing this year (sigh), she will be in attendance. We can only hope that she'll be getting down to the other performers from her seat like last year. Plus, we're alway stoked to see what the neo style icon is going to wear on the carpet.

5. The AwardsWhile the clothes and killer performances are a must-see, the awards are why we actually tune in. And with 30 fields and 83 categories, there will be a lot of awards to take in. Best of luck to the nominees!

RELATED: Relive the Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2014 Grammys