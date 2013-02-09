Grammys After-Party Preview: DJ Michelle Pesce's Top 10 Songs to Get the Party Started

The Grammys are this Sunday night, and not only is it an awards ceremony, it’s also one of the biggest parties of the year. Who is tasked to keep a room filled with 6,000 music industry vets and music lovers on their feet all night long? That would be Los Angeles DJ Michelle Pesce, who is returning for the second year in a row to spin at the official Grammy after-party. “These people truly love music, and so I have to be on point,” the DJ told us as she prepped for Sunday night’s event, which will incorporate an overall Bollywood theme. “But it's fun because it’s a really fun crowd!” And her playlist is already in the works: She’s bringing thousands of songs with her, and she gave InStyle.com a sneak peek, sharing 10 tunes guaranteed to get the party started. Scroll down to find out her party picks (and she tells us why she chose them), and be sure to follow her on Twitter @DJMichellePesce and Facebook for up-to-the minute Grammy news.

[spotify id="spotify:user:instylemagazine:playlist:405XYYsHssy9WAYqLJr0EW" width="300" height="380" /]1. The Black Keys, "Howlin’ for You""They’re killing it. They have a great energy. I will probably play this one earlier in the night."

2. Frank Ocean, "Pyramids" (Chi Duly) Remix"I just think the album is amazing, I'm personally obsessed. It’s on rotation when I'm traveling."

3. Adele, "Set Fire To The Rain" (Moto Blanco Remix)"Obvious. And to play remixes of that mixes it up a little bit to give a different vibe."

4. Rihanna, "Nobody's Business""This is a newer song that features Chris Brown. There are rumors all over that they’re performing."

5. Florence Welch and Calvin Harris, "Sweet Nothing""I love playing a lot of female vocals, and her songs are ethereal and mellow. This song is a dance song."

6. Jay-Z/ Kanye West, "…In Paris" and "Otis""This is for later in the night—the club set. It’s on the harder side, but I’ll go there."

7. Robyn, "Dancing On My Own""People respond to her. They love dancing to this song. She rocks. It’s my ode to her."

8. Justin Timberlake ft. Jay-Z, "Suit & Tie""JT is doing his thing!"

9. Muse, "Madness" (Gadi Mitrani remix)"I’m hearing that song a lot. The remix is cool enough to play during the night."

10. The Beastie Boys, "Paul Revere" (and more)"Playing more than one Beastie Boys song on Grammy night is definitely going to happen."

Also, click through the gallery to see this year's Grammy nominees!

MORE:• The Grammy Label Clothing Line• See Who Will Perform at This Year's Grammy's• Estelle May Tailor Her Own Grammy's Dress!