Grammys: 5 Most Shocking Beauty Moments

Lady Gaga isn't the only celebrity who can shock us on the red carpet. Jennifer Hudson walked the red carpet with sleek, glossy strands and snapped on a pair of faux bangs for her Aretha Franklin tribute (shown), while Heidi Klum tricked-out her toes with shiny gold nail polish and Willow Smith weaved shoelaces into her strands. See what other stars got our attention us with their unexpected beauty choices by clicking through the gallery!

