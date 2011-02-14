Grammys: 5 Most Shocking Beauty Moments

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; CBS/INFphoto
Hannah Morrill
Feb 13, 2011 @ 11:39 pm

Lady Gaga isn't the only celebrity who can shock us on the red carpet. Jennifer Hudson walked the red carpet with sleek, glossy strands and snapped on a pair of faux bangs for her Aretha Franklin tribute (shown), while Heidi Klum tricked-out her toes with shiny gold nail polish and Willow Smith weaved shoelaces into her strands. See what other stars got our attention us with their unexpected beauty choices by clicking through the gallery!

MORE: The Best Beauty at the 2011 Grammys Red-Carpet Arrivals

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!