These 5 Grammy Moments Had Everyone Chattering on Facebook

At Sunday evening's Grammy Awards, the biggest night in music brought viewers plenty of material to share on social media with daring fashion choices, tear-jerking speeches, and epic performances.

So what were the biggest moments of the night? Check below to see the five moments from the evening that everyone couldn't stop talking about, according to Facebook.

5. When Bruno Mars Slayed the Single "That's What I Like."

Bruno Mars brought the house down with a seductive rendition of his newest single "That's What I Like," complete with fresh dance moves as he crooned, "I promise that your smile ain't gon' never leave." Is this track the next "Uptown Funk" in-the-making?

4. When Adele Re-Started Her Tribute to George Michael.

Adele wasn't about to let her George Michael tribute be anything less than perfect. While performing the icon's 1996 song "Fastlove," the "Hello" singer asked to restart the song. "I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him. I'm sorry, I can't," she said.

3. When Beyoncé Brought the House Down with "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles."

While Queen Bey and Lemonade lost out in a couple Grammy categories, she made everyone bow down by transitioning into full goddess mode with a gold headdress and a bump-hugging gilded gown.

2. When Lady Gaga and Metallica Killed Their Performance of "Moth into Flame" Despite Technical Issues.

After Lady Gaga's highly acclaimed Super Bowl halftime show, all eyes were on the pop star as she took to the Grammys stage to perform "Moth into Flame" with Metallica. She didn't disappoint with strong vocals, a rock and roll-inspired aesthetic, and dance moves that included crowd surfing. However, the performance was plagued by technical issues as lead singer James Hetfield's microphone was accidentally turned off for a portion of the song.

1. When Adele Won Record of the Year and Album of the Year—and Tried to Give her Grammy Away to Beyoncé.

We're not crying, you're crying. Adele's emotional acceptance speech had to be the biggest tear-jerker of the night, as she got visibly tearful thanking her family and then dedicated the Grammy to Lemonade hitmaker Beyoncé.

"The artist of my life is Beyoncé, and ... the Lemonade album, was just so monumental ... and so well thought out, and so beautiful, and soul-baring, and we all got to see another side to you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that. All us artists here adore you," the 28-year-old directly addressed Queen Bey as she accepted her award.