Grammys 2013: The Year of the Snake Represented on the Red Carpet

Today is the first day of the Chinese New Year, which means it's a fresh start in the Chinese zodiac, too—welcome to the Year of the Snake! With the Grammys the same day, snakes represented big on the red carpet. Florence Welch accessorized her Givenchy gown with a snake ring, Giuliana Rancic topped off her Carlos Miele look with a Le Vian ring wrapped around her finger, and Rihanna added a 100-carat diamond and platinum serpentine bracelet and ruby serpent rings by Neil Lane to her look, pieces worth a total of $2 million. To a happy new year!

