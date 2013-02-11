Grammys 2013: Shop Janelle Monae's Bold Red Lip Color

At tonight's Grammys, Janelle Monae rocked a bold red lip, and we caught up with the star's makeup artist Saisha Beecham to find out the details behind her killer color. The star used CoverGirl's LipPerfection LipColor in Hot, an extra moisturizing formula packed with rich, pigmented color. "I love that this is Janelle's favorite red lip color because it's perfect for her flawless face," Beecham told InStyle.com. "I chose the color not only because it's her favorite, but also because it was just the splash of color she needed with her gold embellished blazer." Add the color to your shopping list, it's available for $7 at drugstore.com.

