Grammys 2013 Red Carpet: The Celebrities Who Didn't Tone It Down

In anticipation of tonight's Grammys red carpet—which is known for its outrageous fashion choices—The Recording Academy issued a decree on Wednesday asking that attendees make attempts to tone down the often revealing nature of their red carpet choices. But there were a few stars who didn't pay any mind to the new rules: Jennifer Lopez (in Anthony Vaccarello), Katy Perry, Miranda Lambert (in Roberto Cavalli), and Kelly Rowland (in Georges Chakra Couture) all showed plenty of skin on the red carpet. "They didn’t say anything about leg!" Lopez told E! host Ryan Seacrest. "I thought I was being such a good girl. A little shoulder, a little leg!" Lambert also consciously disregarded the Academy's notes. “Don’t show your side boob and don’t show your puffy skin, what does that even mean?" she said. "What is puffy skin? Nope I didn’t get the memo!” So, what do you think of the skin-baring looks? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Plus, see what everyone wore on the carpet!

MORE GRAMMYS:•Top Grammy Gowns of All Time• Unforgettable Performances• 2012 Grammys Red Carpet