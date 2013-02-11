Grammys 2013: Our Favorite Beauty Moments

InStyle Staff
Feb 10, 2013 @ 10:43 pm

Tonight at the 55th Annual Grammy Music Awards, the industry's leading ladies went for bold and beautiful beauty looks. Adele stayed true to her signature retro-beauty look with lush lashes, Rihanna matched her statement lip to her gorgeous Azzedine Alaïa gown, and Carrie Underwood went for a sexy smoky eye. To see more of our favorite eye-catching beauty looks from music's biggest night click through the gallery! 

