Grammys 2013: Our Favorite Beauty Moments

Tonight at the 55th Annual Grammy Music Awards, the industry's leading ladies went for bold and beautiful beauty looks. Adele stayed true to her signature retro-beauty look with lush lashes, Rihanna matched her statement lip to her gorgeous Azzedine Alaïa gown, and Carrie Underwood went for a sexy smoky eye. To see more of our favorite eye-catching beauty looks from music's biggest night click through the gallery!

