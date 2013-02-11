Grammys 2013 Nail Art: Shop Carly Rae Jepsen's Color

Usually it's Carly Rae Jepsen’s bangs that we obsess over when she walks the red carpet, but tonight all eyes were one her nails! Celebrity manicurist Emi Kudo, used Red Carpet Manicure Set In Stone ($10 at ulta.com) to create her nail look, and fun fact, the polish is made with genuine diamond dust. She also added an arty accent on her pointer finger—the base is Fake Bake ($10 at ulta.com) topped off with two black diamonds. Of the finished look, which perfectly complemented her black and silver Roberto Cavalli gown, Carly Rae screamed, “My nails are so pretty!” We totally agree!

