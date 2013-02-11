Grammys 2013: Men's Fashion Spotlight

InStyle Staff
Feb 11, 2013 @ 10:24 am

The ladies weren’t the only ones who made a statement on the red carpet at 2013 Grammys! The boys of Fun. looked handsome in well-fitting suits when they took home the awards for Best New Artist and Song of the Year, Justin Timberlake epitomized his "Suit & Tie" song in a black suit and bow tie, and Frank Ocean chose a navy bomber jacket and coordinating trousers. See more dapper gentlemen in the gallery! 

