Grammys 2013: Men's Fashion Spotlight

The ladies weren’t the only ones who made a statement on the red carpet at 2013 Grammys! The boys of Fun. looked handsome in well-fitting suits when they took home the awards for Best New Artist and Song of the Year, Justin Timberlake epitomized his "Suit & Tie" song in a black suit and bow tie, and Frank Ocean chose a navy bomber jacket and coordinating trousers. See more dapper gentlemen in the gallery!

MORE:• Carrie Underwood's Grammys Dress Details• Watch Justin Timberlake's Grammys Performance• The Grammys Biggest Beauty Moments